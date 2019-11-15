Weather Blog: Wet November? Not typically!

This rain has certainly put a damper on some weekend plans and even though rain like this from coastal systems isn’t uncommon in late fall- November is typically our driest month of the year!

Average monthly rainfall for Charleston is just around 2.5″ and this year we’re well on our way as rainfall amounts tick closer to two inches.

Drier weather returns Sunday and looks to stick around through most of next week so we’ll see if we get above average rainfall by the time Thanksgiving and December 1st roll around!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson