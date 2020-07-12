When do we typically see 100°?

Today’s weather was some of the hottest we’ve seen so far this year. The Charleston airport made it to 96° this afternoon- matching the previous hottest temperature seen this year at the end of June. Air temperatures haven’t reached 100° yet this year, though it certainly has felt like it with our humidity, so when do we typically see the triple digits here in the Lowcountry? I dug through the data to find out.

While 90s are common in the summer (and still occur into fall) here in the Lowcountry, 100+ degrees is a bit harder to come by. There has been a number of years where we didn’t hit 100, while some years we see several in a row! Take last year, for example, where the thermometer read at or above 100 for 4 consecutive days. The first of these days, May 26th, 2019 is the earliest the Charleston airport has measured 100°. The latest we’ve seen 100° was in mid August: August 13th, 1995. Over a 30 year average the “average first 100° day” happens around July 4th… which we didn’t see.



It’s too early to say for sure if we’ll manage to reach the century mark this summer or not but we are sure to fall short of it for the next 10 days.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson