Why Was Monday Morning So Foggy?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Many areas of the Lowcountry woke up to patchy dense fog Monday morning, with an advisory issued for the tri-county area.

How does this fog form and why so we see it dissipate between 8 and 9 in the morning?

Monday’s fog was caused by a cold front that had dropped our temperatures and dew points to around the same place.

Temperatures are the measure of how hot or cold the air is around us. This morning, our temperatures ranged from the mid-50s to the upper 60s along the coastline.

Dew points behind the weak cold front that came through on Sunday had also fallen into the mid-50s to low 60s. A dew point is an amount of water the air can hold before becoming completely saturated.

When these two are so close, like they were Monday morning, we have dense fog that develops. This happens because the air cannot hold any more water at full saturation and the air condensed to fog.

When you come in contact with dense fog, put your low beams on, drive slowly and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. Once temperatures start to warm the fog will slowly mix out.