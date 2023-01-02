As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!

2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.

We started to crank up the heat in February breaking one record high of 82 degrees on February 23rd. The measured high that day was 86 degrees, breaking the record set in 2018.

Then there was the tornado outbreak in April. From April 5th to the 6th, severe weather broke out in Southeast South Carolina and Georgia. This system resulted in the Allendale County EF3 tornado. The lowcountry went under several tornado warnings throughout the two days, including a EF0 tornado confirmed in Colleton County resulting in a few snapped and uprooted trees.

We had a slow start to hurricane season– but things soon took a turn in late September as hurricane Ian tore through Florida and then came to our South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category one hurricane with gusty winds and torrential rainfall. Soon after was hurricane Nicole. Before weakening to a tropical storm/depression in November. Nicole is one of the latest storms to make landfall in the United States.

And most recently, the brutally cold Christmas weekend of 2022. A record low was broken as downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, beating the previous record of 21 degrees set in 1989.