CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After a stormy weather week, this weekend is looking to be pretty dry and breezy.

Storm Team 2 says Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with wind gusts that bring colder temperatures.

“Overall as you step outside today, pretty cold out there but not as cold as we are going to be by Wednesday morning into your Wednesday afternoon,” said Storm Team 2 meteorologist Grace Lowe.

“Sunday might be the better day to head outside for your weekend but by Monday and Tuesday, we are looking at a rain risk once again,” said Lowe.