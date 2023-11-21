CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are planning to hit the road or finish up your grocery shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, expect a few raindrops with an overall warm and breezy afternoon.

After a few showers during the morning, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said Thursday afternoon is shaping up to be warm, breezy, and relatively humid with highs in the mid-70s.

There is a chance for occasional shows throughout the day, with the highest likelihood of rain happening in the afternoon and overnight hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday morning before afternoon clearing. Highs will be in the low 70s,” said Marthers.

We’re looking at a partly to mostly sunny and dry Thanksgiving. The day will begin in the 40s to low 50s before climbing into the mid-60s during the afternoon hours.