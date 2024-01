CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekend is off to a rainy start but Storm Team 2 says it will clear up to a moderately cloudy day for your Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast shows lots of cloud coverage with expected wind gusts hitting 15 – 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Even though Saturday looks cloudy, Storm Team 2 says Sunday will be all sunny skies with around 60 degrees.