Coast Guard urges preparedness for 2020 hurricane season

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – The Coast Guard reminds the public to remember to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak between August and October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administraiton’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

“We highly recommend ensuring you have a hurricane survival kit with items like batteries, flashlights, radios, and water,” said Captain Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “It’s also paramount you pay close attention to the weather both ashore and out at sea and heed the messages, warnings, and orders of local authorities.”

The Coast Guard recommends you keep the following things in mind for this hurricane season:

Prepare a kit.

Get to know your surroundings.

Check the weather.

Secure your boats.

Listen to local officials.

For more information on hurricane preparedness visit Ready.gov and NOAA websites, as well as following on Twitter.