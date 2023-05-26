CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm is expected to move into South Carolina on Saturday with bands of showers and gusty winds impacting much of the Lowcountry beginning Friday, according to Storm Team 2.

Cooler air, clouds, and wind will be felt throughout the day on Friday and Saturday as the storm approaches the coast. Expect rounds of rain, with a few thunderstorms each day.

“Rain may be heavy at times and some minor flooding will be possible, especially Friday night into Saturday near the coast. Gusty winds up to 35 to 45 mph will be possible, especially near US Highway 17 to the beaches,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Marthers said the frequency of showers and storms will subside Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

“Look for some intervals of sunshine Sunday and Monday with a continued risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms,” he said. “With a pool of cold air above the ground, a brief damaging wind gust or some small hail will be possible Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80.”

The coastal storm will prompt rough surf, elevated tides, and an enhanced risk of rip currents.