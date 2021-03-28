Gusty winds, some thunderstorms expected Sunday as cold front moves across the area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cold front will pass through the state on Sunday, bringing an increased chance of rain, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Megan James says it will be a warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll watch for the threat of showers and thunderstorms rolling towards the coast in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Many areas could see rain and thunderstorms around dinner time, with the sky clearing up before midnight.

The biggest threat will be gusty winds. “They’re going to be gusty even through midday, seeing winds at about 30 to 35 mph, so they will be strong,” said James. “Through the afternoon and evening, some of us could see wind gusts up to 40 mph as thunderstorms roll through.”

Today in a 📸 snapshot:

-Dry for most of the daytime hours, warm in the 80s

-Cold front brings late chance for broken band of showers, thunderstorms,

-Strong winds will be our main threat pic.twitter.com/1QWjE9TL7E — Megan James (@MeganJamesWX) March 28, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory from 9:00 a.m. Sunday through 11:00 a.m. Monday.