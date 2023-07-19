CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another very hot day is on tap Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s and an even higher heat index for many.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says smoky sunshine is expected again Wednesday with afternoon temperatures ranging from around 90 along the coast to mid-90s inland.

“Once combined with the humid air, it will feel like 105 to 110 in most areas,” Marthers said of the “feels like” temperature.

An increased risk of scattered thunderstorms can be expected later in the afternoon and into the evening, especially away from the beaches.

“Hotter weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs could approach 100 in some areas by Thursday and Friday with heat index values possibly higher than 110,” Marthers added.

The heat will break this weekend with afternoon highs dropping into the low 90s and increasing chances for rain.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

Take a moment to download the free Storm Team 2 weather app so you can monitor temperatures where you are and receive alerts when storms approach.