MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A heat advisory in several Lowcountry counties is pushing the heat index into triple digits Sunday.

“Heat index values could reach 110 to 115 degrees in some areas this holiday weekend,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe said.

Heat index values are also known as the ‘feels-like’ temperatures.

By 9:00 a.m. Sunday, the ‘feels-like’ temperature had already hit 91 degrees.

“Even if your county is not within a heath advisory, you still need to take caution,” Lowe stated.

As of Sunday afternoon heat advisory alerts have been issued for:

Dorchester County

Inland Berkeley County

Inland Colleton County

Inland Georgetown County

Sunday serves great beach and pool day, but make sure you have other ways to cool off in the heat.

Looking ahead, humidity will continue to rise Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dew point values are forecasted to be around the mid to upper 70s. These dew point values will contribute to triple-digit ‘feels-like’ temperatures.

Scattered storms are on deck for early Tuesday evening, however, this won’t be a widespread event.

“Storms should clear out just in time for fireworks,” Lowe said.