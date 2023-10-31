CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Mother Nature doesn’t have many tricks in store for the forecast Tuesday as people across the Lowcountry prepare for a busy night of Halloween fun.

Trick-or-treaters can expect slightly cooler temperatures through the evening with a chance of spotty showers.

The temperature will be around 70 degrees when kids begin their door-to-door search for candy around 5 p.m.

Those temperatures will drop into the low 60s by the end of the night as a cold front prepares to move into the area Wednesday.

“As soon as the sun goes down, it will be cooler than what we’ve felt over the past few weeks so you may want to add a light jacket with your Halloween costume,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe said.

Temperatures will continue to fall Wednesday into the mid-50s with a higher chance of rain in some inland areas. As people wake up Thursday morning, temperatures could be near or below freezing farther inland and in the mid-40s closer to the coast.

A freeze watch is in effect for inland Colleton and Dorchester counties until Thursday morning, the Nation Weather Service reports.