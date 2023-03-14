CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tonight, in most areas of the Lowcountry, temperatures will be at or below freezing for three to five hours, with patchy areas of frost also occurring.

This warrants a Freeze Watch for inland areas tonight which could possibly continue into tomorrow night.

Dorchester County, inland Berkeley County, and inland Colleton County are under a Freeze Watch, while Georgetown County and Williamsburg County are under a Freeze Warning.

Frost and freeze could kill tender plants and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.