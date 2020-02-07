NWS officials confirm tornado touched down in SC upstate

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 – Fallen trees rest on a damaged postal truck at an apartment complex where a reported tornado passed through Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Spartanburg, S.C. A powerful winter storm brought severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday, with high winds causing damage that killed one person, injured several others and littered at least four states. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – National Weather Service officials confirmed Friday that a tornado did touch down in Spartanburg Thursday morning.

“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado,” Steve Wilkinson with the NWS said.

Wilkinson said the track from west of Interstate 26 across the mall area to the Crown Pointe Apartment complex indicated that it was a tornado path.

“We look for focused, intense damage and that’s what we have here at this apartment complex,” Wilkinson said.

He said they have yet to determine the strength of the tornado and said they would be continuing to travel along its path.