PGA Championship Week Forecast

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC – AUGUST 11: Ryo Ishikawa of Japan hits off the fourth tee during Round Three of the 94th PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on August 11, 2012 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Monday, May 17th forecast for Kiawah Island

Happy PGA Championship week, Lowcountry! Practice rounds kick off on Monday and go through Wednesday afternoon.

Weather conditions so far look favorable, in the middle to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies for that stretch. Tuesday, Wednesday we will see a few more clouds but will stay dry.

By the time the Championship kicks off on Thursday, we expect morning lows in the mid 60s with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Same goes for the rest of the tournament weekend, Friday all the way through Sunday. Breezy conditions will present a nice challenge for the golfers. A dry forecast is a plus.

Check back here throughout the week to keep up with the Kiawah Island forecast!