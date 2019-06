CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekly drought monitor came out Thursday morning with portions of the area being upgraded to a “Severe Drought,” The rest of the area is at a “Moderate Drought.“

This is due to the hot and dry streak we saw with USDA reporting topsoil moisture on June 4th was 95% (anything over 50% is dry).

We do have a wet weather pattern through the next 5 days that will help, but drought conditions will not be updated until next Thursday.