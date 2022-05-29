MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 29 through June 4.

Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed May 29 through June 4 to be South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The National Weather Service among several other state agencies urges Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Season, which begins on Wednesday.

“Hurricane Preparedness Week is the time of year we ask everyone to review their family emergency plans and make sure they’re prepared as possible in case a hurricane heads our way this season,” Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director, said.

“The past two years have highlighted the need to include flexibility in those plans since circumstances during emergencies can change quickly. It’s vitally important to stay up to date on the latest information about COVID-19 while you get ready for Hurricane Season.”

The theme for this year’s Hurricane Prep Week is “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”

Know Your Zone

Learn your hurricane evacuation zone by visiting Hurricane.sc, South Carolina’s online hurricane guide. Lowcountry hurricane zones vary between counties.

Prepare Your Home

Have your roof inspected, double-check hurricane shutters and make sure your insurance policies cover hurricane damage. SCEMD recommends making a list and taking photos of your belongings. Creating a family plan to establish a meeting location and emergency contact information is recommended by DHEC.

Remember Your Route

Know the closest hurricane evacuation route ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. SCEMD says to rely on blue hurricane evacuation signs, rather than a GPS.

“South Carolina was recently recognized nationally as a top-tier state for emergency preparedness,” DHEC Director, Dr. Edward Simmer said. “Our state’s attention to detail when it comes to hurricane preparedness plays a major role in that. We appreciate our collaborations with SCEMD, local municipalities, first responder agencies, and other organizations that play a critical role in keeping South Carolinians safe during hurricane season.”

Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.