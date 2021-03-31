Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Lowcountry

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service Charleston on Wednesday evening issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties as of 7:54 p.m.

Wednesday Storm Tracking from StormTeam2

Rob Fowler Storm Team 2 keeping watch on Severe Storms moving to the coast

Posted by WCBD News 2 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The warning is expected to last until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Storm Team 2 is following the storm and providing live updates.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES