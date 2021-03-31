Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service Charleston on Wednesday evening issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties as of 7:54 p.m.

Wednesday Storm Tracking from StormTeam2 Rob Fowler Storm Team 2 keeping watch on Severe Storms moving to the coast Posted by WCBD News 2 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

WEATHER ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the area shaded in orange below. Prepare for wind damage and large hail. Seek shelter now! #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/Sxn7xCkHck — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) March 31, 2021

The warning is expected to last until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Storm Team 2 is following the storm and providing live updates.