Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service Charleston on Wednesday evening issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties as of 7:54 p.m.
Wednesday Storm Tracking from StormTeam2
Rob Fowler Storm Team 2 keeping watch on Severe Storms moving to the coastPosted by WCBD News 2 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The warning is expected to last until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Storm Team 2 is following the storm and providing live updates.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.