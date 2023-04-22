CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A severe thunderstorm watch could impact areas of the Lowcountry on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m. for Williamsburg and Georgetown County.

While most areas can expect a partly to mostly sunny and breezy day, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence says that a watch indicates the possibility for storms to develop in our region, but if and when a thunderstorm warning is issued, that would be the time to head indoors.

Temperatures will range from the mid-80s to upper 50s tonight, on the other side of the front.

Sunday’s forecast includes mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Count on 2 for updates.