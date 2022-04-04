MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The weather app from Storm Team 2 has been updated with a new look and even better data.

We now have the most advanced alerting technology in the Lowcountry, along with important weather data you count on every day.

The new weather app from Storm Team 2 features a daily forecast, video updates, and street-level mapping so you can see when storms will be in your area.

You can also sign up to receive important weather alerts from our team and the National Weather Service. Be sure to turn on location services!

Those with previous versions of the weather app should ensure you’ve updated to the latest version. First-time users are invited to search ‘Storm Team 2’ or ‘WCBD Weather’ in your phone’s app store and download it today!

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP

APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE