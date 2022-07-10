UPDATE: The following have been reported as “completely impassible” by NCPD:

Dorchester Rd at Leeds Ave

Industrial between Azalea and Dorchester Rd

—

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded.

According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water.

NCPD reported this at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

As high tide approaches at 5:48 p.m. the risk of flooding increases for the Downtown Charleston area, according to the Charleston National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS has issued a flood advisory for portions of the Lowcountry.

Authorities urge motorists to use caution while driving and not to drive through flooded streets.