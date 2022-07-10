UPDATE: The following have been reported as “completely impassible” by NCPD:
- Dorchester Rd at Leeds Ave
- Industrial between Azalea and Dorchester Rd
—
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday evening storms have left Dorchester Road flooded.
According to North Charleston Police, Dorchester Road between Remus and Rivers Avenue is completely under water.
NCPD reported this at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
As high tide approaches at 5:48 p.m. the risk of flooding increases for the Downtown Charleston area, according to the Charleston National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS has issued a flood advisory for portions of the Lowcountry.
Authorities urge motorists to use caution while driving and not to drive through flooded streets.