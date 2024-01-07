CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After the rainy start on Saturday, many woke up to sunny skies on Sunday; however more rain and thunderstorms are on the way this week.

Storm Team 2 says that Sunday is off to a breezy start and temperatures are a bit cooler than they were yesterday.

The weather is sunny for Sunday but the forecast is showing a messy start to your work week with thunderstorms underway for Tuesday.

“We do have a storm system on the way,” Grace Lowe, Storm Team 2 meteorologist says. “So more sun, cooler [sunday] today for sure. Clouds increase though as you head into your Monday. Warm, rain and wind on Tuesday. Tuesday highs could be just around 70 degrees as we do have this [storm] system moving towards us.”

Storm Team 2 does say with the expected storms on Tuesday, gusty winds and wind damage threats are very high.

“We are going to continue to monitor this as of right now. But go ahead and start thinking about Tuesday plans and being weather aware,” Grace Lowe added.