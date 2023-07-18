CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sweltering heat is anticipated over the next few days as temperatures across the Lowcountry range in the 90s with even higher heat indexes.

It will be hazy, hot, and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs ranging from near 90 on the beaches to the mid to upper 90s inland, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Those afternoon heat index values could reach as high as 110 both afternoons with a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm before temperatures ramp up for the back half of the week.

“Hotter weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs could approach 100 in some areas by Thursday and Friday with heat index values possibly higher than 110,” said Marthers.

But some relief from the sweltering heat is on the way: Marthers said the heat will break this weekend with afternoon highs dropping into the low 90s and rain chances increasing.

Remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Seek shade when working outdoors, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, and take breaks often.

Take a moment to download the free Storm Team 2 weather app so you can monitor temperatures where you are and receive alerts when storms approach.