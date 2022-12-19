CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is beginning to feel like winter in the Lowcountry with temperatures expected to plummet across the area this week.

It was a frosty morning for much of the Lowcountry with temperatures hovering right around freezing as people headed out the door on Monday.

Along with chilly temperatures, a wet weather pattern is moving into the area with rain chances increasing late Monday night into Tuesday.

“This will be light to moderate rain, but still it’s going to be a fairly wet day and with those temperatures in the 40s, it’s going to be quite cold as we head through your Tuesday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The unsettled weather is expected to stick around through the rest of the week with persisting rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, an arctic air mass is expected to move through the region bringing bitterly cold temperatures. Morning highs will be in the mid-50s for much of the Lowcountry and temperatures will drop even further throughout the day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to see highs in the high 30s to low 40s and overnight lows could drop into the teens in some spots further inland.

