Forecasting winter weather can be difficult for forecasters due to the “warm layer”. I’m sure you’ve heard about this when meteorologists explain the difference between snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

Heavy accumulations of any of these types of precipitation during the winter months can cause significant damage to power lines and even bring down trees. Even smaller amounts of accumulations of a wintry mix can cause some significant inconveniences and can potentially be extremely dangerous to a certain location.

Since we have so many bridges and overpasses in the Lowcountry, this is why winter weather advisories are important… even if the forecast doesn't call for snow. An ice storm can cause significant damages and issues for the Lowcountry.