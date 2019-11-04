2019 sea turtle season recap- a moment of science

“We had a great season this year- it started in late April which was the earliest we had on record in the state of SC.”

Michelle Pate, the sea turtle program coordinator for the state, has one of the best jobs I know of- monitoring sea turtles which nest on our beaches.

This early start was due to unseasonably warm and rain-free weather that caused some other issues, “we had some really dry sand on the beaches. Turtles are naturally good at camouflage-but there were especially good this year because of the sand,” said Pate.

In the months that followed thousands of turtles came ashore and laid their eggs- which eventually hatched! Flash forward to early September- Hurricane Dorian impacted all of us with strong winds and heavy rain. Thankfully for the turtles, there weren’t too many left to face the storm.

“Luckily 70% of our nests were already accounted for before Dorian hit, so there weren’t many nests left on the beaches that could have been impacted by the storm.” Michele Pate, SC DNR

The worst case scenario of storm surge also failed to pan out, and as such SC DNR estimates that less than 1% of nests were affected by Dorian.

So as Michelle said, a good season- now the numbers.

“Preliminary nest counts are showing a little under 8800 nests for the state- statewide. That’s now our new record. Our last record was in 2016 which was a little over 6400 nests so we’ve seen a great increase.”

SC DNR attributes these great numbers in recent years to conservation efforts they put in place decades ago- the biggest of which was requiring shrimping boats to place devices that allow captured turtles to escape from being caught in their trawling nets.

South Carolina was one of the first states to implement these laws and are now seeing the results 30 years later as it takes nearly 25 years for a turtle to reach the nesting age.

Even though the nesting season has ended, you still may see a turtle or two. Pate explains, “There is a potential that sea turtles are still in our water so we ask that if folks see any that look injured or in need of help to give us a call. Also if they see any healthy turtles out there we do direct them to our website to report their sighting because we love to know where people are seeing them other than on the beach, it’s good to know in the water as well.”

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson

