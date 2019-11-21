3 Degree Check Presentation to Making Strides

Several astronomers are forecasting for a typically minor meteor shower to be unusually active this year. Unlike other meteor showers, the peak (in fact the entirety of this "event") will not be spread out over several nights but over the course of half an hour!

The Alpha-Monocerotids are a result of Earth passing through a thin field of debris from a long lost comet. This shower has produced some dazzling displays in the past, the most recent of which occured in 1995. The researchers who are making this prediction believe that conditions are similar this year to that event which produced 400 meteors per hour.