We must have done something right, because the weather was amazing today! Sunshine, with temps in the low 80’s. Even our Irish bus driver Barry is very impressed!

Our day started with a hearty Scottish breakfast; with scrambled eggs and pork and beans! No Haggis for this guy! In case you are wondering, here is the official definition of Haggis... Haggis is a savory pudding containing sheep's pluck (heart, liver, and lungs); minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt, mixed with stock, and cooked while traditionally encased in the animal's stomach, though now often in an artificial casing instead. No thank you, but I know a few of our guests have given it a try!