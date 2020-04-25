3 Degree Guarantee for Friday, April 24th

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) - Widespread thunderstorms are expected by late afternoon and will continue through the evening hours, our overall severe risk is low as the majority of the storm energy is to the south of our area.

All of us will likely see heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts with as much as 3″ of rain falling across the Lowcountry, leading to flooding for some. Some of us still may experience strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind damage, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Occasional rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and taper off by Friday morning.