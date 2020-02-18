3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, February 17th

On a molecular level, oxidation occurs when two or more substances move electrons around and form new compounds. The common denominator in many of these reactions? Oxygen! Oxygen all around us reacts with iron to create rust and reacts with the food we leave out- leading to less than appetizing results.

We have to thank oxygen for keeping us alive, but when preparing food local chefs like Thad Stuckey have a different opinion, “Oxygen is our enemy David, especially in the food industry. Anytime we have an interaction with a piece of protein and the air...oxidation starts to occur. What’s happening is enzymatic browning. So the enzymes in the meat are getting a tan.”