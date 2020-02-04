3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, February 3rd

There’s no shortage of weather myths and misconceptions to talk about- I’ve already debunked several! For this go around, I’ll be covering winter weather- clearing up some buzz words, and answering one of the most-requested questions I get as a meteorologist: is it going to snow?

Since 1887, Punxsutawney Phil has been forecasting winter’s arrival- or at least attempting to. His track record isn’t the best with roughly an accurate prediction only 40 percent of the time. You’d be better off just flipping a coin with closer to 50% accuracy, but what do you expect taking weather advice from a rodent with no formal science education?