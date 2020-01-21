Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Digital Originals
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Burke High School band marches in Martin Luther King Day Parade
Top Stories
California police: Driver rammed into car, killing 3 teens
Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling
Nearly 100 beehives stolen from northern California orchard
Utah police: Boy accused in killing 4 not cooperating
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
2 Your Roots
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, January 20th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Jan 20, 2020 / 08:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2020 / 08:26 PM EST
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, January 20th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Two winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold at Charleston area Harris Teeter
Tim Tebow is a married man
REPLAY: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown Charleston
King Day in SC drawing Democratic presidential hopefuls
Contact Us
SCHP: Fatal collision in Darlington
BCSO investigating shooting that left 3 dead in Pineville
News Across the Lowcountry
Hold Fast to the Dream concert honors MLK
Burke High School band marches in Martin Luther King Day Parade
Freezing temperatures impacting crops and plants
BCSO investigating shooting that left 3 dead in Pineville
CCSO searching for missing Johns Island man
2 Your Roots: The History of Meeting Street
Two winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold at Charleston area Harris Teeter
LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry
Crew crews to conduct controlled burn in McClellanville
REPLAY: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown Charleston
New bill said to restrict minors from using tanning beds
Warming shelter to open in Mt. Pleasant
Join Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach at its 23rd annual Love Your Neighbor Auction
Annual Taste of Folly event brings families together food and fun
CPD: No active shooter on King Street despite social media posts
Charleston County set to open warming shelter ahead of cold weather
Firefighters respond to house fire in Charleston; ignited candle potentially the cause
News 2 Coverage: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
First responders save dog from burning mobile home in North Charleston
Support Charleston Parks and Conservancy at their ‘Shucked and Sauced’ fundraiser
More Local News