3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, June 29th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - A heat advisory is in effect for much of the coastal Lowcountry until 8 P.M. this evening. The heat advisory has been issued because heat index values are expected to reach between 105 and 109 degrees.

When a heat advisory is in effect, it is of the utmost importance to take care of your physical wellbeing if you are outdoors. Heat index values so high can result in heat illness occurring if you do not take the proper precautions.