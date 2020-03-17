3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, March 16th

Thus the idea of a Makerspace began- a community workshop filled with machines that cultivate creativity and collaboration. These spaces are popping up all over- sometimes in unexpected places. Reforge Charleston, located in the Citadel Mall, is a non-profit makerspace run by volunteers, like Potter.

“Our goal here is to help people experience and learn, specifically 3D printing, specifically anything CNC related- something that is becoming more approachable but maybe a bit too expensive to invest in themselves,” said Potter.