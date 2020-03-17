Skip to content
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, March 16th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 08:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 08:58 PM EDT
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, March 16th
TRENDING HEADLINES
President Trump issues new recommendations, including limiting gatherings to less than 10 people
Thousands of people in Charleston area on Monday after getting off Carnival Sunshine cruise ship
Video
North Charleston releases list of closures and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak
Charleston restaurants and the Coronavirus
Video
Charleston, Mt. Pleasant announce changes due to COVID-19 outbreak
City of Charleston declares state of emergency
North Carolina sees number of COVID-19 cases move to 34
Video
News Across the Lowcountry
Dorchester County declares state of emergency
Private schools and daycares work to support families during school closures
Video
Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Video
Restaurants, Businesses already feeling strong impact due to the Coronavirus
Video
Mount Pleasant Rec Department suspends operations
Patriots Point temporarily suspends camping and education programs
Georgetown County declares state of emergency
Dorchester District 2 will provide learning materials and meals for students during closure
Folly Beach declares state of emergency
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office makes changes for coronavirus
Dominion Energy pledges $1 million to Coronavirus relief
Tanger Outlets announces modified hours
City of Charleston declares state of emergency
Protecting the most vulnerable: Nursing homes close doors to visitors
Video
Roper opens drive-through specimen collection site
Isle of Palms declares state of emergency
Berkeley Electric Cooperative announces plans for coronavirus outbreak
North Charleston releases list of closures and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak
Charleston County Parks cancels several events due to coronavirus
Man arrested for internet crimes against children in Mt. Pleasant
