3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, November 25th

All part of a day’s work at Robert Thomas’ workshop to forge iron gates, decorative pieces, and even cookware. The forging process creates a more durable, stronger end product com pared to casting or cutting as the arrangement of molecules in metal, or grains, become compressed.

It takes brute force to redirect and compress those grains, but it heat helps as those grains expand move into new positions. Thomas explains, “the easiest way to forge it is to heat it up to a yellow/orange heat. Then it moves very easily, it becomes pliable. Anything clay will do, hot steel will do.”