Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
California prosecutors ask NFL to take down shooting video
Top Stories
Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies
Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent
Technical issue has California under-reporting virus cases
Los Angeles deputy says colleagues are part of violent gang
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Coronavirus
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, August 4th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Aug 4, 2020 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2020 / 06:26 PM EDT
3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, August 4th
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Well-known acrobat handcuffed in Myrtle Beach over thong ordinance; video goes viral
Video
IOPPD: Body of man that washed up on Front Beach was missing from Sullivan’s Island
Crews working fire at aluminum plant in Goose Creek
Video
Boone Hall releases statement on Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds wedding venue regret
Damage: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area
Video
City of Charleston Hurricane Isaias Monday night update
Fort Mill woman captures hit-and-run motorcyclist on camera
Video