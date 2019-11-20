Breaking News
Your Local Election HQ: See live election results from November 19th runoff election
Live Now
John Tecklenburg re-elected as mayor of Charleston, speaking to supporters

3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, November 19th

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, November 19th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

News Across the Lowcountry

More Local News