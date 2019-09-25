Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Police still searching for motive for Virginia mass shooting
Top Stories
Ex-intelligence officer gets 10 years in espionage case
The major factors experts say contribute to childhood obesity
Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Black & Blue Huddle
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Hispanic Heritage Month
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, September 24th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 08:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 08:39 PM EDT
3 Degree Guarantee for Tuesday, September 24th
TRENDING HEADLINES
Charleston PD: 11-year-old drives alone from Simpsonville to Charleston to meet person on Snapchat
Three suspects arrested after high-speed chase through the Lowcountry
Storm Team 2
Deputies apprehend rowdy rooster at Taco Bell in Ladson
Coroner identifies man found dead near driveway in N. Charleston
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary ring on areas throughout S.C.
Authorities searching for missing teen last seen Thursday afternoon
News Across the Lowcountry
The major factors experts say contribute to childhood obesity
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection to burglary ring on areas throughout S.C.
Three suspects arrested after high-speed chase through the Lowcountry
New badge consideration for Isle of Palms
Health officials to host vaccine clinic following Mumps outbreak at the College of Charleston
Dorchester Co. Public Works continues Hurricane Dorian debris removal
Excavator strikes gas line, prompts evacuation at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital
Sidney Moorer’s projected release date is January 2046; he will be 70
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office searches for armed robbery suspect
Charleston Police respond to possible robbery at Scotchman on State Street
Crews to conduct overnight lane closures for repairs of the Wando River Bridge on I-526
Charleston PD: 11-year-old drives alone from Simpsonville to Charleston to meet person on Snapchat
Portion of Highway 178 to close for repairs this week; detours in place
Water Mission is seeking volunteers to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas
Crews to temporarily close two railroad crossings in Berkeley County
Coroner identifies man found dead near driveway in N. Charleston
Parents and teachers oppose dissolving Mitchell Elementary School and re-zoning students
North Charleston residents speak out against I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project
58-year-old female identified following fatal auto-pedestrian collision in N. Charleston
Grand opening of Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union on the campus of Philip Simmons High
More Local News