3 Degree Guarantee for Wednesday, August 26th

2020 has been a year for the record books, especially when it comes to the Atlantic Hurricane Season. We are just now reaching the peak of the season, and many records have already been rewritten.

This Atlantic Hurricane Season kicked off early on May 16th with the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur. That in itself is not a record, but the fact that Arthur forming marks six years in a row that a storm has formed before the official June 1st start date is.