3 Degree Guarantee for Wednesday, June 24th

You've seen the social posts and pictures going around- but what does that dust mean and what will it look like when some it arrives to the Southeast this weekend?

Firstly, it's not a dust storm- its actually just a big cloud of dusty, dry air. The dust or sandstorms that you've seen in the movies, called haboobs. Haboobs, Arabic for "blasting or drifting," are intense walls of dust or sand blown around by strong winds ahead of decaying thunderstorms or cold fronts.