Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Unrest in the Lowcountry
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Local, state leaders concerned by COVID-19 increase, urge wearing masks
Video
Top Stories
MUSC Drive-through COVID-19 testing site inspired by Chick-fil-a and NASCAR
Video
South Carolina group urges protesters to get virus test
Berkeley County School District encourages parents to fill out survey regarding 2020-21 school year
Video
House Democrats file bill nixing citizenship data-gathering
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday, Jun 22nd
3 Degree Guarantee
by:
David Dickson
Posted:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:21 PM EDT
3 Degree Guarantee for Monday Jun 22nd
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Local, state leaders concerned by COVID-19 increase, urge wearing masks
Video
Marion Square closed early, arrests made, after protests surrounding Calhoun monument
Video
MV Evolution departs from Charleston Harbor
Video
Fort Bragg Garrison commander relieved of duty
Taco Boy temporarily closes two locations
Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards will not challenge removal of John C. Calhoun monument
Runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday across South Carolina