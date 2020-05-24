A look at your Memorial Day forecast

From Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson

We’re changing the weather up for our Memorial Day- switching from sunny and summer-like to cooler and cloudy for this Monday.

Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low 80s inland, near 80 at the beach by the afternoon. Plenty of humidity will allow for a few spotty storms to pop up this afternoon with most areas remaining dry for the holiday. A decent deck of clouds will hang on for the better part of the day with some clearing possible later in the late afternoon and evening.

Wetter weather greets us as we return back to work with showers likely Tuesday with periods of scattered storms continuing into next weekend as a boundary stalls near our area. Temperatures stay warm alongside these elevated chances of rain & storms.

