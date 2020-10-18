“A Moment of Science” Special

A Moment of Science began nearly two years ago with a simple idea- explain science with the help of others who are using it in unexpected ways to make the Lowcountry better. Astronomers, paleontologists, brewers, farmers, chefs, and more have proven that science is not out of reach to anyone- it’s built into the human experience and in our daily lives. From our kitchen, to the air we breathe, it’s all around us! You just have to dive in!

This half hour special highlights some of the best Moment of Science segments that have aired over the past year. Want more? You can watch all 50+ segments under the Moment of Science tab on our website.