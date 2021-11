CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) - Leaders agree that King Street and the Central Business District are much safer than they were six months ago, after a Count on 2 investigation led to changes to traffic flow, police patrols and more.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the proof is in the numbers. "It's really made a significant difference, we have had a report just this week from the police department as to the positive impact that this change has had,” he said.