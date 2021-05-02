Foraging for flavorful fungi- a Moment of Science

While many of the mushrooms we eat are cultivated, a number of varieties only grow in the wild and must carefully found by certified foragers. Join me & DHEC certified mushroom forager Brian Wheat on an expedition to find edible mushrooms locally in this week’s moment of science!

Wheat has shared his passion for foraging with others in previous Wine and Food Festivals and has an AirBNB experience where he guides guests on a tour through a protected section of Lowcountry forest on a quest to locate, identify and sample wild edibles.

If you have an idea for a topic to be covered in a future “Moment of Science” segment- email Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson at ddickson2@wcbd.com.