How outdoor ice skating rinks stay cold- a moment of science

The holidays in the Lowcountry are marked by lights, family gatherings, food, and festivities! It usually does not involve ice skating outdoors as let’s be honest- it gets cold here, but not THAT cold.

But this outdoor rink in Summerville is proving that’s not the case, thanks to a healthy helping of science!

Steven Doniger and his team at Summerville DREAM spent weeks planning and preparing for this ice rink which is now open open through early January. It’s unlikely that air temperatures will fall often enough to keep the ice frozen by cold weather alone, but thankfully this ice stays frozen not by our winter chill but by a network of pipes that lie underneath the ice.

“The system itself is pretty simple when you start to think about it. We brought in a major chiller…and there’s an electric pump that brings in glycol through the system and keeps everything frozen. Glycol is a type of chemical that we can keep around -10 degrees, it runs through all these tubes that we have here on the mat. And as it touches the water, it freezes and that ends up with about 3-4 inches of ice.” Steven Doniger, Summerville DREAM

But there’s still a few hiccups that they have to watch out for. Warm rain could melt the ice while strong winds would act like a hair dryer to dry out the top layer and leave less ice to skate on. As far as the sun? It’s likely to be the least of their worries as the sun is low in the sky and the rink is covered by some shade from trees during the day.

Small issues outweighed by smart planning- including installing foam boards underneath the ice to insulate against the warm ground below, to create a winter experience not typically seen here in the Lowcountry.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson