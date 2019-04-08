A Moment of Science: How pollen is counted

Pollen.

We can see it on our cars, we can feel its effect on us, and we tell you how bad it is on a daily basis. Where does this pollen count measurement come from? To find out I traveled up to Summerville where Charleston Allergy and Asthma collect and count pollen daily.

A pollen collection device, called a “roto-rod,” hangs well above the ground outside their office on a nondescript 30-foot pole. Dr. Arthur Davidson, an allergist from the clinic, explains that the device works by spinning a small plastic slide one minute every 10 minute period. The slide is coated with Vaseline to make sure the pollen we can’t see- sticks.

After 24 hours, the slide is brought off of the roto-rod and brought into the office. Any pollen that has stuck to the slide over the period is then highlighted with a special stain – which turns the pollen shades of pink and yellow. This helps workers to observe and count the pollen through a microscope. It’s a time-consuming process, taking upwards to several hours, yet it is done every single day at their office. Workers at Charleston Allergy and Asthma don’t just count how many grains of pollen there are- they identify what plant the pollen came from.

Pollen to us just looks green- but under the magnified eye of a microscope – individual grains look like shapes and spirals. These shapes are markers for Dr. Davidson and others at the clinic to identify different species of plant, grass, and mold.

“Pine pollen, for example, looks like Mickey Mouse ears.”

By understanding what strains and how many allergens are in the air on a daily basis, allergy sufferers can plan their day and avoid discomfort. If you are one of those who hates this season for that reason alone, Dr. Davidson recommends trying to keep the outside- outside by washing clothes, hair, and hands often and being sure to keep windows and doors closed. Medication can make the times you do have to head outdoors more bearable, with antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays being the most effective.

Meanwhile, the machine outside their clinic will be working, spinning along – gathering pollen every 10 minutes to be recorded daily by allergists at Charleston Allergy and Asthma.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson