Hurricane season is far from over: A Moment of Science interview

While hurricane season has been put on the back burner, it shouldn’t be neglected as it is far from over. Take it straight from those that know it most- the meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center (NHC). I had a chance to speak to Michael Brennan, the head of the Hurricane Specialist Unit at the NHC, which tracks systems in both the Atlantic and the Eastern Pacific and issues warnings ahead of the impacts those storms bring.

Find out how this season might drag on, possibly into December, and how this season’s comparisons to the historic 2005 hurricane season aren’t as clear cut as some make it out to be in the full interview above.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson