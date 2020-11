FIRE IS GOING TO HAPPEN WHETHER OR NOT MAN IS INVOLVED. OUR INVOLVEMENT JUST DEPENDS ON THE CONTROL OF IT AND HOW WE CAN CONTROL IT FOR OUR PURPOSES Sean Bowers, Clemson forestry and wildlife extension agent

Controlled burns are one of the most important tools in forestry management as they clear out debris that would act as fuel for catastrophic wildfires.

Sean Bowers, a Clemson forestry and wildlife extension agent, walked me through a demonstration burn at Hobcaw Barony in Georgetown to explain the need for these burns, how they implement them, and how they control the smoke so it doesn’t impact our lives here in the Lowcountry.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson